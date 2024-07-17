Five minors fall into open manhole in Karachi, two declared dead

In a tragic incident, five minors fell into a manhole, whereas two declared dead in Memon Goth, Karachi.

As per details, police officials stated that incident resulted in the death of two minors, while three others were injured.

The injured minors identified as 10-year-old Talha Lashari and 4-year-old Hussain Sham were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier this year, a minor boy died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Karachi.

The tragic incident took place in Shah Latif Town, where the four-year-old boy Mohsin son of Ghulam Mustafa Lashari slipped into a sewer, while playing outside his home.

The body of the child was retrieved from the uncovered manhole by the residents of the area. The heirs of the deceased boy said despite informing the administration about the open manholes in the area, they did not take any steps to cover them.

They held Ibrahim Haideri Town administration responsible for the loss.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that a life was lost in such an incident in Karachi.

In a similar incident last year, in Karachi, a woman and her rescuer suffocated to death in an open manhole in the Orangi Town neighbourhood.

The deaths occurred after the woman fell down the manhole and a man jumped after her to rescue her.

The city district government despite stalls claims failed to cover open sewerage across Karachi to save lives of people.