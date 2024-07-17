Foolproof security for Ashura finalised in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The police had made foolproof security arrangements for mourning processions and Majalis on Ashura in Faisalabad by deputing more than 4,640 personnel. City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the main procession would be taken out from Imam Bargah Jaffariyya Trust at 8 am on the 10th Muharram (Wednesday).

The participants would pass through Narwala Road and Bhowana Bazaar up to Clock Tower Chowk from where they would pick Katchery Bazaar up to Gol Bazaar and then Rail Bazaar up to Clock Tower Chowk again.

He said that 25 Majalis would be organized on Muharram 10 while 153 mourning processions would be taken out. He said 3,698 constables/lady constables, 291 head constables, 482 assistant sub inspectors, 127 sub inspectors and 21 inspectors were deputed for security duty on Muharram 10 whereas 20 SP and DSP rank officers would supervise security arrangements. The police would provide four-layer security to the mourning processions and Majalis whereas various teams of Elite Force and Dolphin force would also remain active for thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas, he added.