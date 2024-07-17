Forgotten Gaza

The bombs are still dropping over Gaza, and every day Israel pushes the Palestinian population to a new location, only to bomb them there later. Forty-nine Palestinian civilians were killed in the last 24 hours, and even the cries of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) are falling on deaf ears. Western countries have returned to a state of indifference over Gaza, and ceasefire talks are merely a false pretense of trying to restore peace. Gaza has not seen peace in 284 days. Houses have been razed to the ground by Israel’s relentless bombings, and no semblance of life remains.

Calls for an urgent ceasefire are made almost daily by various European governments. The United States has also warned Israel on multiple occasions while simultaneously supplying weapons to continue the war. As paradoxical as the US’s role is, countries like the United Kingdom and France are expected to pressure Israel. The UK’s new government initially maintained a centrist stance on Gaza but has yet to take concrete measures to show it genuinely cares about ending hostilities.

Instead, the day after his election as Prime Minister, Starmer chose to stand side by side with Hague’s convicted criminal, Netanyahu. These actions of powerful Western governments imply duality and a lack of regard for the human rights being violated by Israel every second. Moreover, threats of sanctions and recognition of Palestine have not changed the situation on the ground for Palestinians, and Israel’s genocidal ambitions have not seen a moment of respite for the victims of unimaginable violence.

As bombs continue to drop, the outrage seems to wane, and so do governments’ responses to Israel’s oppression. The worst that can happen to the Muslims of Palestine is that their cause is forgotten, for they are the people who livestreamed Israel’s genocide for the world to witness.