Former Pak cricketer slams Shaheen Afridi over alleged altercation with Yousuf

KARACHI - Former Pakistan Test cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman commented on the reports regarding Shaheen Afridi’s altercation with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during the team’s tour to Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Atiq, a qualified coach, expressed his disappointment with Shaheen Afridi and emphasized that the pacer should have put his head down and tried not to bowl no-balls in the nets. “If Mohammad Yousuf bhai said that, Shaheen Afridi shouldn’t have made the comments he did. I’m not sure if he made them or not, as these are just rumours. If he did, I’m really disappointed because Yousuf Bhai is a bigger name than Shaheen Afridi,” said Atiq-uz-Zaman.

“So, he got to understand that there is something called respect. If the coach instructs you, you should just put your head down and try not to bowl no-ball in the nets,” he added. According to recent reports, Shaheen engaged in a heated argument with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during the team’s tour ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Sources asserted that the incident occurred during Pakistan’s net practice at Headingley when Shaheen engaged in a verbal exchange with the former batter.

The batting coach pointed towards Shaheen Afridi’s continuous no-balls in the nets, they added. However, the pacer got furious and told Mohammad Yousuf to let him practice and not intervene in his bowling. According to sources, Shaheen later apologised to the batting coach while the team management also reprimanded him for his misconduct. However, the incident was termed the heat of the moment and the chapter was closed after Shaheen Afridi apologised to Mohammad Yousuf.