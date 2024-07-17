Wednesday, July 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

French PM poised to take caretaker role in deadlocked France

French PM poised to take caretaker role in deadlocked France
Agencies
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, International

PARIS   -   French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal was set to resign but stay on as head of a caretaker government Tuesday, officials said, with no replacement in sight as divided parliamentary groups succumb to infighting.  President Emmanuel Macron is expected to accept Attal’s resignation after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting -- the first since his allies got roundly beaten in a snap National Assembly election called to “clarify” the political landscape.  But he was also likely to ask the prime minister and his team to stay on as a caretaker government with restricted powers until after the Paris Olympics, which open on July 26.  This would also give political parties more time to build a governing coalition after the July 7 election runoff left the National Assembly without an overall majority.  A broad alliance -- called New Popular Front (NFP) -- of Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) won the most seats, with 193 in the 577-strong lower chamber.  Macron’s allies came second with 164 seats and the far-right National Rally (RN) third at 143.

PTI rejects plan to appoint adhoc SC judges

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1721101875.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024