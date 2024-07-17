Future of Saudi-Pakistan Labor Cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share a deep-rooted, mutually beneficial relationship grounded in historical, religious, cultural, and economic ties. Central to this enduring partnership is the significant exchange and collaboration that has greatly contributed to the development and prosperity of both nations.

For decades, Pakistani workers have been an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s workforce, bringing their skills, dedication, and resilience to various sectors. From construction to healthcare, education to engineering, their contributions have worked alongside the domestic workforce to build the Kingdom’s infrastructure and enhancing its social fabric.

Since the Treaty of Friendship in 1951, the two nations have continually supported each other through financial and strategic assistance. The recent high-level talks in April between HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and Pakistani leadership mark a pivotal moment in this ongoing relationship. These discussions have paved the way for substantial Saudi investments in Pakistan, reflecting a shared commitment to economic collaboration and mutual prosperity.

Today, with over two million Pakistani expatriates residing in Saudi Arabia and helping us achieve our Vision 2030 goals, the ties between our nations have never been stronger or more productive. This deep connection is a testament to our countries’ continuous dialogue and cooperation, particularly in labor affairs.

Our collaboration with Pakistan has helped pave the way for initiatives that have transformed the labor market in the Kingdom. The Labor Reform Initiative (LRI) in 2021 marked a significant leap forward, promoting free mobility and improving contractual relationships, and solidifying the legal rights of millions of workers.

In addition, the Saudi government has consistently worked to improve labor conditions and worker rights. These efforts include enhancing workplace safety standards, providing better healthcare facilities, and ensuring prompt resolution of labor disputes. Such measures demonstrate our ongoing commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for all workers, including our valued Pakistani partners.

To further enhance the skills and employability of Pakistani workers, Pakistan has signed up for the Skills Verification Program with Saudi Arabia. This program aims to certify the qualifications and competencies of Pakistani laborers, ensuring they meet the standards required by the Saudi job market. Such initiatives not only improve the quality of the workforce but also enhance the prospects of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, our bilateral relationship extends beyond labor collaboration. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have engaged in numerous cultural exchange programs, joint ventures in technology and innovation, and collaborative efforts in education and research. These initiatives have strengthened the socio-cultural bonds between our peoples and have paved the way for a more integrated and holistic partnership.

Looking ahead, it is crucial to continue these collaborative efforts to ensure the opportunities for Pakistani workers in the Kingdom’s labor market continue to flourish.

This strong bilateral relationship underscores the benefits of cooperative engagement and shared goals. By working together, both nations can achieve greater economic stability and development, building a more prosperous future for all.

Dr Adnan Abdullah Al-Nuaim

The writer is the Deputy Minister for International Affairs for Saudi Arabia.