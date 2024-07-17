Gas cylinder blast leaves thirteen injured in Lahore

At least 13 people were severely injured in a powerful explosion of gas cylinder in Johar Town, Lahore.

According to the details, explosion took place at a cylinder shop in Alam Din Chowk, Johar Town Lahore where gas was being filled in the cylinders, consequently leaving thirteen people injured who were present nearby.

The rescue officials reached the site and shifted the injured to the Jinnah Hospital. Sources said that situation of the wounded was critical.

Police also started legal action after reaching the spot.