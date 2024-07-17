Wednesday, July 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gas cylinder blast leaves thirteen injured in Lahore

Gas cylinder blast leaves thirteen injured in Lahore
Web Desk
12:19 PM | July 17, 2024
Regional, Lahore

 At least 13 people were severely injured in a powerful explosion of gas cylinder in Johar Town, Lahore.

According to the details, explosion took place at a cylinder shop in Alam Din Chowk, Johar Town Lahore where gas was being filled in the cylinders, consequently leaving thirteen people injured who were present nearby.

The rescue officials reached the site and shifted the injured to the Jinnah Hospital. Sources said that situation of the wounded was critical.

Police also started legal action after reaching the spot.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024