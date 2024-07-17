Ghusal ceremony of Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine held

LAHORE - The 981st annual ghusal of the shrine of Al-Shaikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh was held here on Tuesday. The ceremony started with recitation of the Holy Quran while renowned Naat Khawan, Marghoob Ahmad Hamdani and others presented Naat Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW).Later, ghusal of the shrine was performed with rosewater and wreaths were laid besides “Chadar Poshi”. Special prayers were offered for peace, stability and prosperity of the country.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended the ceremony as the chief guest while Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yaseen and others also attended the ceremony. Later, talking to the media, Ishaq Dar said the National Engineering Services Pakistan Pvt Limited had been directed to complete extension project of Data Darbar at the earliest. He added that very soon detail discussion on the project would be held. Ishaq Dar said from 2013 to 2016 in just a short span of three years and under the dynamic leadership of the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan became the 24th biggest economy of the world. He said that at that time inflation rate was just 2 per cent while general inflation was 3.6 per cent.Growth rate was 6 per cent and interest rate 5.25 per cent, he added. Ishaq Dar said the 2018 general election were stolen and added that the PML-N was not interested in the PDM government. He said the PML-N during the PDM government saved the country from default.Once again, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team was making sincere efforts to ensure development in the country. Ishaq Dar said with the grace of Allah, The Almighty, Pakistan diplomatic ties with other countries were in a right direction. The country was an atomic power, he said and added that all-out efforts were being made to make Pakistan an economic power under the able leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif. To a question, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan had proof that the PTI was a foreign funded party. Ishaq Dar said things would be discussed with the leadership and allies, adding that each and every step would be taken as per law. He said the country’s integrity should be on top priority, adding that nothing was acceptable over national interest. He added that the May 9 incident was not acceptable at all and those behind it should be taken to task as per law.