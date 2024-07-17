Governor condemns terrorist incident in Bannu Cantonment

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday strongly denounced the terrorist incident in Bannu Cantonment and paid homage to the martyred soldiers for thwarting the attacks. In a statement issued here, he said that the entire nation was proud of the brave soldiers’ sacrifice and paid tribute to the security forces for their role in foiling the terrorist attack in Bannu Cantonment. He said that sacrifices of the soldiers to root out terrorism from the country would not go waste.The governor said the entire nation was standing with the armed forces in war against terrorism. Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar on Tuesday visited the route of the procession taken out from Pando Street. Durig his visit, he directed the deputed police personnel to remain high alert and keep an eye on miscreants. He directed the policemen to provide complete guidance to women and elder mourners.

He said there should be close coordination between procession organizers, peace committees

and government departments.