Gujar Khan to get additional overhead water tank

Gujar khan - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to mitigate the problems of the masses. Punjab government has given a nod to the municipality of for the construction of an additional overhead in city and work on it would start during next week. This was told by Raja Shauket Aziz Bhatti, MPA, PP-9.

Mr Bhatti said that construction of an additional to improve water supply system was much needed to meet the increasing demand of water for the consumers and it would be completed at the cost of Rs 160 million and funds would be provided by the municipal administration. He said that the CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz was also apprised about the water shortage issue over which the provincial authorities have given go ahead to the municipal authorities of to start work on construction of a planned at the earliest. According to the MPA, this overhead would store 75000 gallons, while there was only one in the city and water supply to this growing city was being carried through direct pumping from tubewells.

He further told The Nation that a comprehensive project for the long term solution of water shortage has also been proposed to the Punjab government and he hoped that would be approved soon. The MPA said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched solar energy scheme for the low income families, provision of milk for children in the schools and provision of laptop computers to the brilliant students.

Such schemes were reflection of the vision of Nawaz Sharif to make Pakistan a welfare state for the public.

Raja Shauket Aziz Bhatti also thanked Senator Pervez Rasheed and senior journalist Shahzad Qureshi for pointing out and assisting in overcoming water shortage issues of .