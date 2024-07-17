HESCO trying to provide uninterrupted electricity

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is trying to supply uninterrupted power to its consumers as they observe the religiously significant month of Muharram-ul-Harram, said spokesman of HESCO Sadiq Kubar. He informed here on Tuesday that the company’s Chief Executive Officer Roshan Ali Otho was himself monitoring the electric supply in the HESCO’s control room. However, he claimed that due to safety reasons the electric supply to some areas had been suspended. The spokesman assured that the HESCO teams were in the field and as soon as they signalled for the restoration the supply would be resumed. Kubar appealed to the people to stay away from the electric poles and other transmission installations as they gather to participate in the mourning processions and in majalis.