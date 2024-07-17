Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Home Minister orders foolproof security on routes of mourning processions

Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Mayor visit routes of mourning processions to review security

Our Staff Reporter
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar along with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the mourning procession routes of 9 and 10  Muharram to review security arrangements.

Additional IG Karachi and DIG East briefed them about the security measures.  They informed that  procession routes had been completely sealed and had been made foolproof.

SSP East, SSP South, SSP City, and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

Ziaul Hasan Linjar and Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited Nishtar Park, Tibet Centre and Hosseinian Iraniyan Kharadar.

The Home Minister said that security should be made foolproof on the routes of mourning processions.

He directed that snipers be posted on the buildings along the procession routes. The security of Majalis, mourning processions and other such gatherings should be made foolproof, he directed adding that there should be no negligence in security.  The Mayor Karachi on the occasion said that sanitation arrangements had been ensured on the procession routes.

Fresh Pak-IMF deal improves funding prospects: Moody’s

Police, Rangers deployed to provide foolproof security to 9th Muharram processions

Police, Rangers, and other Law Enforcement Agencies have been deployed to provide foolproof security to the mourning processions of 9th Muharram ul Haram here on Tuesday. The Police and Rangers cops provide foolproof security on the routes of the processions and different parts of the metropolis.

The snipers have also been deployed to properly ensure the security of the processions and majalis.

The Sindh government has also directed the Police to monitor security from Command and Control Centres set up in CPO and Civic Centre.

Our Staff Reporter

