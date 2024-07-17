Housemaid held over robbery charges

Rawalpindi - In a significant breakthrough, the police have solved a major heist involving a housemaid, recovering 42 tola gold ornaments valued at over Rs 10 million, as well as domestic and foreign currency totaling Rs 464,820 from her possession. The stolen items also included imported shoes, watches, perfumes, hairdressing tools and clothes. According to police spokesman, the incident came to light when the housemaid, Amina Bibi, conspired with her brother Shahzad to rob the house where she worked. Amina, who had the house keys, informed her mother and brother when the homeowners were away. They then broke into the house, stealing the gold, money and other valuables.Due to diligent efforts and human intelligence, the Westridge Police arrested Amina Bibi and Shahzad. SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend their mother, who is still at large. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani praised SP Potohar, SDPO Cantt, and the Westridge Police team for their swift action and successful arrest.

He emphasized that protecting citizens’ life and property was the foremost duty of the police, and they were committed to ensuring all legal measures to bring the culprits to justice.