Wednesday, July 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Housemaid held over robbery charges

APP
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   In a significant breakthrough, the police have solved a major heist involving a housemaid, recovering 42 tola gold ornaments valued at over Rs 10 million, as well as domestic and foreign currency totaling Rs 464,820 from her possession. The stolen items also included imported shoes, watches, perfumes, hairdressing tools and clothes. According to police spokesman, the incident came to light when the housemaid, Amina Bibi, conspired with her brother Shahzad to rob the house where she worked. Amina, who had the house keys, informed her mother and brother when the homeowners were away. They then broke into the house, stealing the gold, money and other valuables.Due to diligent efforts and human intelligence, the Westridge Police arrested Amina Bibi and Shahzad. SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend their mother, who is still at large. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani praised SP Potohar, SDPO Cantt, and the Westridge Police team for their swift action and successful arrest. 

Six missing as boat capsizes in Khushab: PDMA

He emphasized that protecting citizens’ life and property was the foremost duty of the police, and they were committed to ensuring all legal measures to bring the culprits to justice.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1721101875.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024