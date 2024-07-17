Imam Hussain’s sacrifices inspire resistance against oppression: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated that the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) serve as a reminder, inspiring humanity to stand against falsehood and oppression, reaffirming the unwavering commitment to truth on this significant occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

In his Youm-e-Ashur message, the prime minister highlighted its profound significance, noting that the grandson of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and his companions sacrificed their lives in a decisive battle between truth and falsehood at Karbala, illustrating the eternal strength of truth over falsehood through their martyrdom. The prime minister emphasized that the tragic events of Youm-e-Ashur resonate deeply within believers, serving as an enduring reminder of the sacrifices for truth and justice. He highlighted Imam Hussain’s (RA) courageous stand against Yazid’s oppressive rule in Karbala, illustrating his unwavering perseverance. The Holy Qur’an states, “Do not think of those who have been killed in the way of Allah as dead. They are alive with their Lord, receiving provision” (Surah Al-Imran, 3:169). This verse captures the essence of sacrifice demonstrated by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In the contemporary world, it is evident that the people of Palestine endure great hardships and make substantial sacrifices for a just cause. They continue to strive for their rights and freedom, especially to protect Jerusalem, the first Qibla. Likewise, the residents of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir suffer under oppressive forces.

The prime minister underscored that Pakistan was currently facing substantial economic challenges. In such trying times, exhibiting patience, unity, and brotherhood was essential. The prime minister emphasized that Yazidism embodies a doctrine that aims to enforce oppression and target innocent individuals for its malicious goals. On Youm-e-Ashur, it is crucial to evaluate which groups were working to undermine our social cohesion and unity for their own interests. Therefore, we must rise above racial, occupational, linguistic, and other differences, fostering qualities like selflessness, equality, tolerance, unity, and discipline within our society.

The prime minister encouraged everyone to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, urging them to display bravery and steadfastness in times of adversity.

The prime minister expressed his hope that Allah Almighty would empower us to follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain, working towards the advancement of Islam and Pakistan, and liberating our nation from all forms of hardship and adversity.

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on RHC in DI Khan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned a cowardly terrorist attack on a rural health center (RHC) in Kirri Shamozai, Dera Ismail Khan.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief over the shahadat of two children, two lady health workers, a guard and the security personnel including Naib Sobedar Muhammad Farooq and Sepoy Muhammad Javaid Iqbal who also embraced martyrdom while fighting with terrorists and sending them to hell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

He also reiterated the resolve to root out the specter of terrorism from the country, adding the people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces to eliminate terrorism. The prime minister also expressed that those supporting the terrorist elements would be taken to their logical end, adding such cowardly activities could not deter the strong resolve the nation.