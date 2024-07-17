IMF projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.5pc for current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.5 percent for the current fiscal year.

The IMF has stated that Pakistan’s GDP was recorded at 2 percent in the previous fiscal year. However, it has upward estimated the growth at 3.5 percent for the ongoing fiscal year. The government has set economic growth target at 3.6 percent for the ongoing financial year.

Global growth is projected to be in line with the April 2024 World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecast, at 3.2 percent in 2024 and 3.3 percent in 2025. However, varied momentum in activity at the turn of the year has somewhat narrowed the output divergence across economies as cyclical factors wane and activity becomes better aligned with its potential. Services price inflation is holding up progress on disinflation, which is complicating monetary policy normalization.

Upside risks to inflation have thus increased, raising the prospect of higher-for-even-longer interest rates, in the context of escalating trade tensions and increased policy uncertainty. To manage these risks and preserve growth, the policy mix should be sequenced carefully to achieve price stability and replenish diminished buffers. Global activity and world trade firmed up at the turn of the year, with trade spurred by strong exports from Asia, particularly in the technology sector. Relative to the April 2024 WEO, first quarter growth surprised on the upside in many countries, although downside surprises in Japan and the United States were notable. In the United States, after a sustained period of strong outperformance, a sharper-than-expected slowdown in growth reflected moderating consumption and a negative contribution from net trade. In Japan, the negative growth surprise stemmed from temporary supply disruptions linked to the shutdown of a major automobile plant in the first quarter. In contrast, shoots of economic recovery materialized in Europe, led by an improvement in services activity.

In China, resurgent domestic consumption propelled the positive upside in the first quarter, aided by what looked to be a temporary surge in exports belatedly reconnecting with last year’s rise in global demand. These developments have narrowed the output divergences somewhat across economies, as cyclical factors wane and activity becomes better aligned with its potential.

Meanwhile, the momentum on global disinflation is slowing, signaling bumps along the path. This reflects different sectoral dynamics: the persistence of higher-than-average inflation in services prices, tempered to some extent by stronger disinflation in the prices of goods. Nominal wage growth remains brisk, above price inflation in some countries, partly reflecting the outcome of wage negotiations earlier this year and short-term inflation expectations that remain above target. The uptick in sequential inflation in the United States during the first quarter has delayed policy normalization. This has put other advanced economies, such as the euro area and Canada, where underlying inflation is cooling more in line with expectations, ahead of the United States in the easing cycle. At the same time, a number of central banks in emerging market economies remain cautious in regard to cutting rates owing to external risks triggered by changes in interest rate differentials and associated depreciation of those economies’ currencies against the dollar.