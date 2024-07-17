Inflation to go up in coming months

ISLAMABAD - Inflation rate in Pakistan is likely to increase in the coming months due to the government’s measures including increasing power tariff and oil prices.

The federal government in annual budget 2024-25 had set inflation rate target at 12 percent for the current fiscal year. However, the government might struggle to restrict the inflation rate following increase in electricity and oil prices. The federal government on Friday notified a hike in electricity prices up to Rs 7.12 per unit for domestic consumers from base tariff of Rs29.78/KWh in FY24 to Rs35.50/KWh in FY25. Furthermore, for residential consumers, NEPRA has increased the fixed charges from PKR 200-500/KW/month to PKR 500-2000/KW/month.

Meanwhile, the federal government Monday jacked up the prices of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs9.99 per litre and 6.18 per litre respectively for the second fortnightly of July 2024. With the increase of Rs 9.99 per litre the price of petrol will reach Rs 275.60 per litre from the existing Rs 265.61 per litre, while HSD following a hike of Rs 6.18 per litre will go up to Rs283.63 per litre from the existing 277.45 per litre. All these measures would fuel the inflation rate in the months to come. The government had already missed the target of restricting inflation rate at 21.5 percent during the fiscal year 2023-24 as it was recorded at 23.41 percent. Inflation had once again increased to 12.6 percent in June this year after touching a 30 months low of 11.8 percent in May.

Inflation was continuously on the declining side for the last several months. Inflation measured through consumer price indicator (CPI) was recorded at 28.3 in January this year, which eased to 11.8 percent in May, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). However, once again, it has started increasing by reaching 12.6 percent in the month of June primarily due to higher prices of perishable items driven by Eid ul Azha. Now, it is feared that it might further increase in the months to come.