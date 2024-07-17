International Youth Skills Day, observed annually on July 15, emphasizes the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. This year’s theme, “Peace and Development,” underscores the critical role of youth in fostering a peaceful society and promoting sustainable development.

International Youth Skills Day, observed annually, was established by the United Nations in 2014 to raise awareness about the importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. This day emphasizes the critical role that skilled youth play in addressing global challenges such as unemployment, inequality, and poverty, and highlights the need for investment in quality education and vocational training. By focusing on the development of practical skills, International Youth Skills Day aims to empower young individuals, enabling them to contribute effectively to their communities and economies.

For Pakistani youth, the theme of “Peace and Development” holds significant importance. According to the National Human Development Survey conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Pakistan holds the highest proportion of youth as 64% of the total population is below the age of 30, while 29% is between the age bracket of 15-29 years. Pakistan, with a substantial proportion of its population being young, faces unique challenges such as unemployment, extremism, and social inequality. By focusing on skill development linked with peacebuilding and sustainable development, Pakistani youth can be empowered to contribute positively to society. Skills in conflict resolution, leadership, and community development can transform young individuals into agents of change.

In Pakistan, equipping youth with relevant skills is crucial for sustainable development. With a large proportion of the population, the country stands to benefit immensely from investing in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs. By fostering partnerships between educational institutions, industries, and government bodies, Pakistan can create a robust framework for skill development that aligns with market needs. Initiatives such as apprenticeships, internships, and entrepreneurship programs can provide practical experience and job readiness, enabling youth to actively contribute to sectors such as technology, agriculture, and renewable energy. Empowering Pakistani youth with these skills not only enhances their employability but also drives innovation and economic growth, paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

As Pakistan has an effective countrywide network of 264 universities with 139 regional campuses, the universities have a pivotal role in this context. In this regard, universities can contribute effectively in so many ways.

For instance, Universities can integrate peace and development studies into their curriculum. Courses on conflict resolution, peace studies, and sustainable development can equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge. Such courses are already being taught successfully at Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, and Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Multan.

Promoting co-curricular activities that foster leadership, teamwork, and civic engagement can help students develop a sense of responsibility toward peacebuilding. These activities are also greatly helpful in developing soft skills, i.e., effective communication, team building, leadership, and problem-solving.

Universities can encourage research on issues related to peace and development, providing insights and solutions to local and national issues. Universities can facilitate programs that involve students in community service and development projects, allowing them to apply their skills in real-world settings. In this regard, campus radios can play a very effective role. Creating platforms for dialogue and collaboration among students from diverse backgrounds can promote understanding and tolerance.

The Vice Chancellors and Director Students Affairs Conference on Peaceful and Tolerant University Campuses, organized by the Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan in 2017 at Lahore, provided several key recommendations which included: universities should foster an environment that promotes tolerance, inclusivity, and respect for diversity. This includes policy frameworks and campus activities that celebrate cultural and religious diversity.

Secondly, incorporating peace education in university curricula to instill values of non-violence, conflict resolution, and social harmony.

Thirdly, enhancing student counseling services to address issues of mental health, stress, and conflict. Fourthly, establishing platforms for inter-university collaboration on peace and development initiatives, enabling the sharing of best practices and resources. Training faculty members to handle conflict, and promoting a peaceful campus environment through workshops and professional development programs.

These recommendations remain highly relevant today. The increasing social and political polarization, both globally and within Pakistan, necessitates the urgent need for peaceful and tolerant university campuses. Implementing these recommendations can help universities produce graduates who are not only skilled professionals but also responsible and peace-loving citizens.

International Youth Skills Day’s theme of “Peace and Development” is crucial for Pakistan’s progress. Pakistani universities, by adopting the recommendations from the 2017 Vice Chancellors Conference, can play a transformative role in shaping a peaceful and progressive society. Through education, engagement, and empowerment, Pakistani youth can become the harbingers of peace and development in their communities and beyond.

Muhammad Murtaza Noor

The writer is analyst, writer and higher education expert.