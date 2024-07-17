Islamabad police ensure tight security for 9th Muharram procession with advanced measures

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to ensure the safety of the 9th Muharram main procession in G-6/2, Islamabad Police deployed over 2,000 officers and implemented comprehensive security measures.

The procession is under constant surveillance by drones and Safe City cameras, as confirmed by IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday.

The route of the procession had been secured with barbed wire and tents, allowing participants to enter only through designated points.

Parking for vehicles had been strategically placed away from the procession route to avoid congestion and ensure safety.

Sniper commandos had been stationed on rooftops along the procession path, and all entrants were being thoroughly checked with metal detectors.

Scouts were assisting the police in these security checks.A ban had also been imposed on the flying of private drones in the procession area.

IG Islamabad emphasized the comprehensive nature of the security plan, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the police and community scouts to ensure a safe environment for all participants.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the main procession of 9th Muharram and personally reviewed the security arrangements put in place to protect mourners.

The interior minister inspected the procession route, met with organizers to inquire about arrangements and gave instructions to IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi and CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa regarding security protocols.

He also conducted an aerial inspection of the entire procession route, ensuring that all necessary measures were in place.

The minister emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of security throughout the mourning period, instructing the security personnel to remain on duty until the procession’s conclusion.

He also issued directives for the implementation of a special security plan across all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, ensuring strict adherence to the plan.

The use of drones in processions and gatherings has been banned nationwide.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the collaborative efforts of police, administration and law enforcement agencies in ensuring peace and order including the deployment of snipers on rooftops along procession routes.

He assured the public that the federal government was providing all necessary support to maintain peace in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minister also instructed the officials to implement an alternative plan for rallies and gatherings in case of rain and to strictly enforce the code of conduct across the country.

Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha, DIG and the Deputy Commissioner were also present during the inspection.