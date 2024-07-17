Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Khanzada doesn’t find all well in THQ hospital Hazro

Muhammad Sabrin
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Attock   -   Member District Monitoring Committee and former provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada has expressed indignation over paucity of health facilitates and medicines at tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) Hazro. Flanked by city PML President Malik Ansar Ahmed, Mr Khanzada visited various departments and wards of the hospital including OPD, emergency, medical wards, medicine counter and other areas. On this occasion, patients and their attendants burst out against paucity of medicine and facilities as well absence of doctors during their duty. A patient complained that the medical officers after marking their attendance sneaked into their private clinics located adjacent to tehsil headquarters hospital and carried out their private practice there during official hours. They added that in case of surprise visits by high ups , the staff inform the doctors and they rush back on foot by claiming that they went for food or tea. During  interaction with the patients and their attendants, Khanzada was also informed that the post of surgeon has been vacant since long and in case of fatal emergencies and road accidents, patients are referred to the district headquarters hospital Attock during which most of the critical patients succumb to their  injuries on their way to hospital. Later, Mr Khanzada visited OPD and through data register at the OPD center, he made calls from his cell phone to the patients who visited the hospital and got feedback from them about the facilities and treatment at the hospital during their visit. On this occasion, Mr Khanzada expressed his annoyance over the sorry  state of the affairs in the hospital. Subsequently after the visit of Jahangir Khanzada, the Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Hazro Dr Shoukat issued show cause notices to five doctors for their poor performance.

PML-N leaders differ over banning PTI

Muhammad Sabrin

