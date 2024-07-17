Kylian Mbappe officially unveiled at Real Madrid

MADRID - France’s superstar striker Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday, was officially unveiled as the Real Madrid player here at a packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.Mbappe, who underwent his medical screening earlier on Tuesday morning, was roped in by the Spanish club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his deal with the 12-time Ligue 1 champions ended.He was presented a No. 9 shirt by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.“Wow,” Mbappe said in Spanish to thousands of fans flocked in at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.“For years I’ve dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and today my dream has come true,” said Mbappe.“I’m a happy boy. I’m going to give my life for this club,” he added.Notably, Real Madrid have been after Kylian Mbappe since 2017 but failed to reach an agreement with the World Cup-winning player on numerous occasions.Mbappe had verbally agreed to move to Real in February this year and consequently announced in May that he would leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the Ligue 1 season.“Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the player to be at Real Madrid for the next five seasons,” the club said in a statement.