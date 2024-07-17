Main procession comes out of Nisar Haveli

LAHORE - The main Zuljanah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate here on Tuesday night amid tight security arrangements which will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah on Wednesday. The procession would pass through its traditional routes, including Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Mubarik Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Koocha Qazi Khana, Imambargah Maulvi Feroze Ali, Koocha Miskeenan, Mohalla Pir Gillanian, Imambargah Syed Rajjab Ali Shah, Chauhatta Mufti Baqir, Chowk Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Mosque, Dabbi Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Sayd Mittha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakimaan, Uchi Mosque and Bhaati Chowk, to reach Karbala Gamay Shah. Foolproof security arrangements had been put in place along the routes of main procession to avoid any untoward incident. Various facilities, including the Rescue 1122 service, as medical facilities had also been ensured. Meanwhile, the 9th of Muharram’s procession was taken out from Pando Street, Islampura. A large number of mourners participated in the procession. The procession after passing through its traditional routes returned to Pando Street where it concluded. It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of small and large processions were taken out from different parts of the city while Majilis were also held. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday visited Majalis places and routes of mourning processions at Pando Street, Islampura and thoroughly inspected the security arrangements. According to official sources, security personnel and organizers of Imambargahs also met the CCPO.Superintendent of Police(SP) city briefed the CCPO about the security arrangements. Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that Lahore police was determined to ensure peace during Muharram and added that foolproof security arrangements had been made at Majalis places and procession routes. He further said that Lahore police was fully alert with regard to security of 9th Muharram. Proper monitoring was being carried out through cameras of control rooms,safe city and district administration. Standard operating procedures with regard to mourning processions and Majalis would be strictly implemented,he added. Meanwhile, the district police have deployed over 2,500 personnel to ensure foolproof security for the 10th muharram processions and majlis across the district,here on Tuesday. According to the security plan issued by District Police Officer (DPO) office ,a total of 214 mourning processions would be taken out across the district, with 27 falling under category A,32 under category B, and 155 under category C. Similarly, 224 majlis would also be held across the district on Ashura day.Walk-through gates would be installed at the entry and exit points of the processions and majlis.Participants would be searched through metal detectors, and special CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the processions.

Police mobiles would also be used for live monitoring of the processions. An alternative traffic plan has also been devised to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

“District police was committed to maintaining peace and order,” said District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi. Providing foolproof security arrangements for all religious gatherings is our top priority,he added.