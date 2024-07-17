Media plays vital role in my successes: DC Multan

KHANEWAL - I have brought pleasant memories from Khanewal during my deployment, I can never forget the respect and love given by the citizens of Khanewal. The media guided me by pointing out the problems in a positive way. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Multan Wasim Hamid Sindhu in a meeting with the delegation of Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Khanewal who met. Wasim Hamid Sindhu said, “I love the people of Khanewal, the respect and love they gave me is commendable.” He further said that during his appointment, he worked without discrimination of the people and along with the provision of basic facilities, development projects were also completed. Wasim Hamid Sindhu said that the media played a key role in my success. Thanking the delegation for visiting his office in Multan , he said that he will continue to serve the people of Multan in the light of the experience gained from Khanewal district.