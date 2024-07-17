Wednesday, July 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Media plays vital role in my successes: DC Multan

Agencies
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   I have brought pleasant memories from Khanewal during my deployment, I can never forget the respect and love given by the citizens of Khanewal. The media guided me by pointing out the problems in a positive way. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Multan Wasim Hamid Sindhu in a meeting with the delegation of Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Khanewal who met.  Wasim Hamid Sindhu said, “I love the people of Khanewal, the respect and love they gave me is commendable.”  He further said that during his appointment, he worked without discrimination of the people and along with the provision of basic facilities, development projects were also completed. Wasim Hamid Sindhu said that the media played a key role in my success.  Thanking the delegation for visiting his office in  Multan , he said that he will continue to serve the people of Multan in the light of the experience gained from Khanewal district.

CJ Isa summons JCP on Friday for 4 ad hoc judges appointment

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1721101875.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024