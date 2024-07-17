Mirpurkhas Commissioner calls for collective action to combat AIDS

MIRPURKHAS - Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili on Tuesday directed health officials to launch awareness campaigns with the help of social organizations to prevent AIDS and its treatment.

Chairing a meeting at the Commissioner’s Committee Hall, he emphasized the need for coordination and cooperation at all levels to combat the life-threatening disease. He directed health officials to collaborate with Deputy Commissioners, appoint focal persons, and launch awareness campaigns with the help of social organizations. Lady health workers and visitors will also be engaged to educate communities on AIDS prevention and treatment.

He warned that AIDS is a deadly and contagious disease that requires immediate attention and collective action to prevent its spread.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Veesar, Regional Director Health Dr. Abdul Shakoor Jarwar, District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr. Jairam Das, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Halim Jagirani, Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Naveedur Rahman Larik, and Deputy Director of Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr. Tariq Memon and Dr. Dur Naz participated through a video link, and the police and other relevant officers were presents in the meeting.