Mobile dental team screens 6,401 prisoners of camp jail in 12 days

LAHORE - The first ever mobile dental team of the Punjab Health department in a span of 12 days has successfully conducted a comprehensive dental screening of all 6,401 under-trial prisoners housed in the 94-year-old Camp jail. According to a spokesperson,Camp Jail senior Superintendent,Zaheer Ahmad Virk said that this initiative of Inspector General Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq Nazeer was part of an extensive health program aimed at improving the overall well-being of the prisoners,recognizing that dental health was a critical component of general health. The screening involved thorough examinations to identify any dental issues,from cavities and gum diseases to more serious conditions that might require immediate attention. He said the Camp Jail,with its long history and aging infrastructure,presents unique challenges in providing adequate healthcare to its inmates.The IG decision to deploy a mobile dental unit underscores its commitment to overcoming these challenges and ensuring that even the most vulnerable populations have access to essential health services.The dental team,equipped with modern tools and diagnostic equipment,ensured that each prisoner received a detailed assessment. He said the initiative not only addressed immediate dental concerns but also aimed to educate prisoners on maintaining oral hygiene,thus preventing future dental issues.

The success of this program highlights the importance of mobile health services in reaching undeserved communities and sets a precedent for similar initiatives in other correctional facilities. Zaheer Ahmad said Lahore range DIG,Naveed Rauf Langrial visited the prisons a couple of days ago to check and monitor the progress of dental screening and expressed satisfaction. He added a team of three Deputy Superintendents Jail Kamran Maqbool, M Afzal Wattoo and Mohsin Ali was also deployed to visit the dental camp.