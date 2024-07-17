NA Speaker condemns terrorist attack on Imam Bargah in Oman

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Imam Bargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Muscat, Oman, which resulted in multiple casualties including the death of two Pakistanis. In his message the NA Speaker said, “This cowardly act of mass shooting is extremely reprehensible. I am deeply saddened to learn about the martyrdom of multiple people including two Pakistanis and a large number of wounded ones.” He said, “I on behalf of the Parliament of Pakistan and of myself extend sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorism in any form and anywhere is totally unacceptable. It’s a global challenge and requires collective action to eliminate it.” Pakistan, he said, stands in complete solidarity with the people, parliament and government of the Sultanate of Oman in this hour of grief. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also strongly condemned the shooting incident in the premises of a mosque in Wadi Al-Kabir, Muscat, Oman, which tragically claimed multiple precious lives, including the lives of 2 Pakistanis. He emphasised that such violence is unacceptable and against humanity. He also conveyed heartfelt condolences from the Parliament of Pakistan to the victims’ families and assured them of Pakistan’s solidarity. He urged Pakistani authorities to assist the Omani authorities in relief efforts.