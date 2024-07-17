Network of narco pills suppliers to students busted in Khyber

PESHAWAR - The Jamrud police in Khyber district in an important operation on Tuesday, busted an organised supply network of narco pills to students of educational institutes and hostels. According to details, on the directions of District Police Officer, Saleem Abbas Kulachi, the crackdown against drugs is going on successfully. Under the supervision of SDPO Muhammad Nawaz Khan, headed by SHO Jamrud Adnan Afridi, In-charge Bhagyari Post Riaz Khan, the police team raided Sur Kamar Hujra Noorbaz in the jurisdiction of PS Jamrud, during which a clandestinely established drug and HTC pill manufacturing factory was discovered and a total of 1872 pills and 807 grams chemicals were taken into custody. An accused, namely Khan Sakon Torkhel Sur Kamar was arrested and further investigation is underway. During the initial investigation, the arrested accused confessed his involvement in this heinous crime. The accused had secretly set up a heroin factory for this nefarious purposes, in which large quantities of pills were produced for supplying ahead. The accused also confessed supplying narcotic pills to students of educational institutes, hostels and university, including specific dealers.