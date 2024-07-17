Wednesday, July 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Network of narco pills suppliers to students busted in Khyber

Network of narco pills suppliers to students busted in Khyber
APP
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR    -    The Jamrud police in Khyber district in an important operation on Tuesday, busted an organised supply network of narco pills to students of educational institutes and hostels.  According to details, on the directions of District Police Officer, Saleem Abbas Kulachi, the crackdown against drugs is going on successfully. Under the supervision of SDPO Muhammad Nawaz Khan, headed by SHO Jamrud Adnan Afridi, In-charge Bhagyari Post Riaz Khan, the police team raided Sur Kamar Hujra Noorbaz in the jurisdiction of PS Jamrud, during which a clandestinely established drug and HTC pill manufacturing factory was discovered and a total of 1872 pills and 807 grams chemicals were taken into custody.  An accused, namely Khan Sakon Torkhel Sur Kamar was arrested and further investigation is underway. During the initial investigation, the arrested accused confessed his involvement in this heinous crime. The accused had secretly set up a heroin factory for this nefarious purposes, in which large quantities of pills were produced for supplying ahead.  The accused also confessed supplying narcotic pills to students of educational institutes, hostels and university, including specific dealers.

PML-N leaders differ over banning PTI

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1721101875.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024