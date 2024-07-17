Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Oil tanker with 40 thousand litres petrol overturned near Bhakkar

Web Desk
2:17 PM | July 17, 2024
National

An oil tanker filled with 40 thousand litres petrol has been overturned at MM road Fazal adda in Bhakkar’s Darya Khan town.

According to Rescue sources, the incident happened due to the driver 's unconsciousness.

The oil tanker filled with 40 thousand litres petrol was bound to Islamabad from Mehmood Kot.

The police responded swiftly after getting the incident report and sealed the incident area to avoid untoward happening.

Vehicles have been moved to alternative routes.

According to Rescue sources, the injured driver of oil and his companion have been shifted to local hospital for medical aid.

