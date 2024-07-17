Oil tanker with 40 thousand litres petrol overturned near Bhakkar

An filled with 40 thousand litres petrol has been overturned at MM road Fazal adda in Bhakkar’s town.

According to Rescue sources, the incident happened due to the driver 's unconsciousness.

The filled with 40 thousand litres petrol was bound to Islamabad from Mehmood Kot.

The police responded swiftly after getting the incident report and sealed the incident area to avoid untoward happening.

Vehicles have been moved to alternative routes.

According to Rescue sources, the injured driver of oil and his companion have been shifted to local hospital for medical aid.