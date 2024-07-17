Pakistani universities join int’l alliance for agri technology development

BEIJING - In a significant move towards advancing agricultural technology through international collaboration, four Pakistani universities including Quaid-i-Azam University, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Sindh Agriculture University, and Ayub Agricultural Research Institute joined the Silk Road Agricultural Education and Research Innovation Alliance at the 9th Silk Road Agricultural Education and Research Cooperation Forum held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 9-12. This collaboration aims to foster cooperation between leading institutions in China and Pakistan, focusing on the exchange and joint development of new food crops, vegetable varieties, and medicinal crops. Abdul Ghaffar Shar, a Post-doctoral Research Fellow at Northwest A&F University in China, a founding institution of the alliance, shared insights with China Economic Net. He noted that last year, the alliance provided the Pakistani universities with wheat and vegetable varieties such as cabbage, carrot, and tomatoes for further research at their demonstration parks. Additionally, new varieties of linseed will be exchanged later this month during a mutual visit. To date, researchers involved in this agricultural cooperation program have selected 19 stress-resistant wheat strains and identified a new wheat variety suitable for broader cultivation in Pakistan. This new variety is projected to improve wheat production and physiological salt stress tolerance by 27%, reduce costs by 13%, and increase farmers’ income by approximately 25%. Innovations such as nanobiochar, new nutrient solutions, and bio-organic fertilizers have also been introduced, enhancing crop quality and output. “This year, model farms for sesame contract farming have been established in various locations across Pakistan and are expanding significantly, greatly enhancing Pakistan’s export potential,” added Abdul Ghaffar Shar.