Paris Olympics: 2024 Games take over city landmarks as venues

Paris Olympics: 2024 Games take over city landmarks as venues
July 17, 2024
PARIS   -   The Olympic Games in France begin on July 26 with a visually stunning opening ceremony through central Paris along the River Seine. But the Seine is not the only scenic backdrop to the Games, with several other Paris landmarks playing host to sporting events. Below is a list of some of them:

EIFFEL TOWER

The beach volleyball will take place against one of the most iconic backdrops in Olympics history, with the Eiffel Tower looming over the athletes as they compete in a temporary stadium built in the Champ de Mars park.

THE GRAND PALAIS

Unveiled in 1900 for the Paris Universal Exhibition, the Grand Palais is visible across swathes of Paris thanks to its sweeping glass roof. Paris 2024 fencing and taekwondo will take place under its stunning nave.

INVALIDES

A long stretch of lawn by the Seine that ends with the Hotel des Invalides, a 17th century complex of buildings that began life as a military hospital and also includes Napoleon’s tomb, Invalides usually plays host to Parisians drinking wine or tossing a Frisbee. During the Games, it will host archery, road cycling and athletics events.

PONT ALEXANDRE III

Linking the Grand Palais with Invalides, the Pont Alexandre III is one of France’s grandest bridges, with gold-colored statues at either end. It will be the site of road cycling, marathon swimming and triathlon events during the Olympics.

PLACE DE LA CONCORDE

A one-time site of high-profile executions, the Place de la Concorde is now one of Paris’ most beloved public spaces, located in a wealthy neighbourhood between the Louvre and the Arc de Triomphe. As part of the Paris Olympics’ plan to integrate urban sports into city life, the square will hold 3X3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX freestyle and skateboarding.

ROLAND GARROS

With its world-renowned red-clay tennis courts known as the longtime home of the French Open, Roland Garros will host Olympics tennis events, but is also adding boxing to its repertoire during the Games.

