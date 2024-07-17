PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in terrorist attack in Muscat

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the terrorist attack on Imam Bargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Muscat, Oman, resulting in the loss of precious lives, including four Pakistani nationals. In a post on X, the prime minister posted, “My heart goes out to the families of the victims. I have instructed the Pakistan Embassy in Muscat to extend all possible assistance to the injured and visit the hospitals personally.” Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman and offered full assistance in the investigation, he further added.