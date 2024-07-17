PML-N leaders differ over banning PTI

Contradicting Tarar’s claims, Dar says no decision taken yet to ban PTI. Deputy PM says govt’s decision will not be politically motivated rather it will be as per the Constitution. Decision to ban PTI will be taken after consulting with allied parties: Kh Asif.

LAHORE/ SIALKOT - A day after Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar’s statement that the government had decided to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday said that no such decision has been taken as yet.

“No decision has been made yet to ban the PTI. We will consult with allies on this matter and then proceed according to the law and the Constitution,” he said while talking to reporters at Data Darbar. He visited the shrine yesterday to pay homage to Hazrat Ali Hajveri, the great Sufi saint of the sub-continent.

Dar stated that the information minister spoke on this issue yesterday. He added that the PML-N leadership will consider it and consultation will be made with the allies and then a decision will be taken according to law and the constitution.

“Whatever decision is made, it would not be above the law and the Constitution, nor will it be politically motivated,” he maintained, adding, “We do not summon DG FIA or DG NAB day and night like the PTI founder did”. The Information Minister had stated on Monday that the government had decided to ban the PTI and file references against the senior PTI leaders, Imran Khan, Dr Arif Alvi and ex-Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri under Article 6 for dissolving the National Assembly in April 2022.

Ishaq Dar also blamed the PTI for May 9 riots, foreign funding from questionable sources. He said that the ECP had evidence of PTI’s foreign funding. “This is a fact that cannot be denied,” he stated. He said that events of May 9 were unforgivable, and those involved must be punished.

Dar said it had already been proved by the Election Commission of Pakistan that the PTI donors were not only Muslims but also Jews and Christians. He said the ECP had declared the PTI a foreign-funded party based on undeniable facts. The deputy prime minister said that national security should be the top priority. “We will not tolerate any talk against national security,” he added.

Answering a question, Dar said that the PML-N government did not bring inflation. Remember Pakistan’s condition when Nawaz Sharif was removed, and the country was in bad shape. Those who came to power earlier left the country near default within six to seven months,” he remarked, adding that millions were spent on the Minar-e-Pakistan rally to steal the election and place one person in power in 2018.

He alleged that during the PTI era, the country’s economy fell from 24th to 47th rank. He said that the PML-N did not desire to govern, but if we hadn’t taken over, the country would have gone bankrupt.

“Shehbaz Sharif and his team saved the country from bankruptcy. Pakistan is not isolated as major countries are strengthening diplomatic relations with Pakistan. With the blessings of Data Sahib, Pakistan will not just survive but will rise again,” he remarked, adding that Shehbaz Sharif’s team was working to make Pakistan an economic power.

Answering a question about reconciliation by initiating political dialogue, Dar said reconciliation was possible, but not at the cost of compromising the country’s integrity. He said he had always worked for reconciliation. Talking about the PTI’s 2014 sit-in, he said he had negotiated with the PTI to end its sit-in.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said the decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be taken after consulting with allied parties in Parliament. The effects and implications of the ban would be discussed, he said, adding that the activities in which the PTI had been involved were against integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, he said that the aim of the PTI was not integrity, independence and prosperity of the country, but its aim was only to gain power.

“Being a political worker, my top priority is Pakistan, if there is Pakistan, then we are”, he said and added that:” The first priority for all of us is Pakistan”.

The minister said that there was Supreme Court judgment given by former chief justice

Umar Ata Bandial that the bills passed to stop the no-confidence motion were unconstitutional and the Article-6 imposed on all of them, including the then speaker, president and the PTI founder, adding that the judgment supported my narrative.

He said the May 9 incident was a direct attack on the existence and integrity of the country, adding that the state institutions were criticised, the blood and sacrifices of the martyrs were insulted.

The minister said the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the beloved country are the real heroes and nation should remember their sacrifices. He said there was only one solution to the problem of terrorism that all the institution should fight together against terrorism besides putting aside personal interests, and work together for development and prosperity of the country.

Khawaja Asif said PM Shehbaz Sharif had invited the PTI for talks several times but the PTI denied.

To a question, he said economic stability would put the country on the path to progress and development when the Constitution and the law would be honoured.