Police announce security plan for Youm-e-Ashura in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - Abbottabad police on Tuesday rolled out a detailed security plan to ensure the safety and security on Youm-e-Ashur. Six SPs, 5 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 32 Sub-Inspectors, and 786 police officers and personnel will be deployed on duty.

A control room has been established at the DC office for real-time CCTV monitoring of all processions and gatherings. The diverse security team will consist of Elite Commandos, Special Branch, CTD, BDS Squad, Canine Unit, Traffic Police, Security Branch, and Lady Police contingents.

DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail, has urged citizens to remain peaceful and to cooperate fully with the administration. He highlighted that police, with the support of ulema, peace committees, media, and the business community, are dedicated to ensuring a peaceful Muharram. The security measures will include extensive monitoring of processions and gatherings via CCTV and drone cameras. Snipers will be positioned on high buildings and mountains, using advanced binoculars to continuously assess the situation.

The Bomb Disposal Squad and trained dogs from the Canine Unit will clear all procession routes. Additionally, streets leading to the processions will be cordoned off, and shops and houses along the routes will be closed. Visitors will only be allowed to join the processions after thorough security checks. Special identification cards will be issued to officers and personnel on security duty, members of the peace committee, and media representatives. Major mosques in the city will also have security personnel deployed. Checkpoints will be established at the city’s entry and exit points, with the Rapid Response Force conducting continuous patrols. In case of emergencies, police hospital staff, ambulances, doctors, and paramedics will accompany the processions. A large number of police personnel will be on standby at the Police Line Headquarters, ready to respond swiftly if needed.