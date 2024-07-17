Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Police arrest suspects in prayer leader house robbery

Our Staff Reporter
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Two suspects involved in the robbery of a prayer leader (Imam Masjid’s) house in Baldia Town have been arrested, and the looted  property has been recovered.

In Etihad Town, the investigation police apprehended Ahmed Raza, son of Usman, and Ihtsham, son of Arshad, for their involvement in the robbery. The stolen mobile phone and other belongings were recovered from their possession. According to SSP Investigation District Kemari, Lieutenant (R) Azhar Javed, the suspects, along with their accomplices, committed the robbery at the Imam Masjid’s residence near Nawarani Masjid on July 8. The case was registered under charge number 403/2024, under sections 392/397/34. Authorities are currently obtaining the previous criminal records of the arrested individuals.

