Politics of Ban

When nothing seems to work, a ban does. This appears to be the government’s mantra since it announced the banning of a political party. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) managed to win a favorable verdict from the Supreme Court after a series of judicial and electoral setbacks. This did not sit well with those in power. The ruling PML-N, however, sounded very unreasonable when it came forward with this assertion. Typically considered an extreme measure, the PML-N is also undermining the judiciary’s authority by talking about a ban on PTI.

Furthermore, the Interior Minister’s press conference negated all earlier gestures by the PML-N, where the party expressed willingness to sit down with PTI and discuss disagreements. Even as the ruling party, it is not PML-N’s place to issue an order that seemingly aims to erase and silence PTI, which now holds a good majority in Parliament. The Election Commission’s pre-election decisions and the judiciary’s post-election rulings regarding PTI were driven by the constitutional powers of these institutions. In contrast, a ruling party derives its power from a popular mandate, a parliamentary majority, or a coalition. The PML-N has neither of these, making the assertion to ban PTI a poorly thought-out, revenge-oriented political move. PTI’s legal battles are not over yet, and it was precisely this attitude of political intolerance that got it into trouble. After winning the case in the reserved seats judicial probe, PTI must avoid reverting to its old ways. Both parties should step back from dangerous extremism and say no to political chaos.

The decision to ban PTI has not been well-received, and even PML-N’s coalition partners have distanced themselves from it. This should remind PML-N of the politics of reconciliation it once advocated for, as a ban will only be counterproductive and further damage the government’s image as undemocratic.