PPP against ban on PTI, says Murad Ali Shah

2:20 PM | July 17, 2024
 Endorsing his party’s stance of not supporting a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) which was announced by the federal information minister couple of days ago during a press conference, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) didn’t favour a ban on any political party of Pakistan.

“PTI founder will have to behave like a leader if he wants his party to be recognised as a political party,” he reiterated.

He was speaking to media after examining security arrangements for Muharram’s processions in Karachi. He said that a new wave of terrorism has entered the country, adding that the best possible arrangements had been made to ensure tight security in view of the rising terror threat during Muharram.

He further said that he would continue visiting different places to examine security situation until the conclusion of the 10th Muharram procession.

European countries arming Israel despite attacks on Gaza

He told the media that all departments including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Local Government Department, Sindh Rangers and Police were on toes during Muharram.

Speaking about former Karachi mayors’ incompetence, Sindh CM said that all former mayors would complain about lack of funds and authority unlike Murtaza Wahab who only gets down to work without whining about anything.

