PRCS distributes 210 loader rickshaws among flood-hit families

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), here on Tuesday distributed 210 loader rickshaws among the communities affected by the monsoon floods of 2022. This initiative is a significant component of PRCS’s Livelihood Assistance Programme under the Flood Recovery Phase.

The loader rickshaws have been distributed among the deserving families in five districts of Sindh, one district of Balochistan, one district of Punjab and one district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says a press release issued here on Tuesday. PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari emphasised PRCS’s firm commitment to restoring normalcy through multifaceted programmes, including livelihood assistance, shelter construction, cash assistance, and health and hygiene initiatives.

“We remain dedicated to our mission of serving humanity and stand ready to support communities in their journey towards recovery and resilience,” the PRCS chairman stated. “Our efforts are ongoing and with the support of our partners and the tireless work of our team, we are making significant strides in helping communities rebuild their lives.”

According to Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, IFRC Pakistan, “IFRC is supporting PRCS in the implementation of the Flood Recovery Programme, through which, as one of the livelihood activities, 210 loader cart rickshaws have been distributed, among the flood survivors in Sindh and Balochistan and another 70 loader cart rickshaws will be distributed in Punjab and KP.”

He further said, “The distribution of loader carts among the flood-affected communities will help them recover from the impacts of the 2022 floods, which affected their livelihoods. It will bring a socio-economic change in the targeted districts, as the flood survivors will be able to earn a decent living and support their families. The beneficiaries of this initiative have been identified after necessary due diligence, so that only the most vulnerable communities receive it.” The PRCS, with the support of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners, continues to work tirelessly to support flood-affected populations, ensuring that the path to recovery is paved with sustainable and effective interventions. The loader rickshaw distribution marks a critical step in empowering communities to regain their livelihoods and move towards a brighter future.