President underlines need of unity; seeking guidance from supreme sacrifices of Karbala

President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed upon the need of display of unity and facing the forces of cruelty and evil with steadfastness while learning lessons from the incident of Karbala.

He underscored that they should shun aside their personal interests for the sake of welfare and betterment of the nation and should not desist from giving any sacrifice while achieving this objective.

In a message on Youm-e-Ashur, the president also appealed to the nation to stand for forbearance, hard work and justice, besides realizing the requirements of the poor and the needy, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.

The president said that Youm-e-Ashur had a significant place in the Islamic history, the day reminded them of the shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the battlefield of Karbala.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his faithful companions laid down their lives for Islamic values and the rights of Ummah while strongly resisting the forces of cruelty and tyranny, he added.

The president said that shahadat of Imam Hussain (RA) carried a great lesson for the Muslim Ummah. Under severe pressures and difficulties, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) spoke of truthfulness, adding Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions adopted a courageous stance and faced the brutalities with bravery.

They had given a lesson to the Muslim Ummah to remain steadfast in the face of all kinds of brutalities and raise voice against all evils, the president further opined.

The president said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions set a great example of resistance against forces of oppression. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) laid down his life and sacrificed his family but did not bow his head before tyrants.

Today, he said, Islam was thriving due to their supreme sacrifices and these sacrifices reinvigorated the sentiments of faith and belief.

President Zardari said today, the Kashmiri and Palestinians brothers and sisters were also facing troubles and ordeals and bracing the hardships and oppression while sacrificing their lives for justice and principles of freedom.

Such like struggle manifested their strong resolve and determination, he added.

The president also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.