Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Procession with historic Zareeh taken out in Rohri

Staff Reporter
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   A procession with a historic replica of the shrine (Zareeh-i-Aqdas) of Imam Hussain (RA) is taken out in Rohri every year on the 9th of Muharram and participated by thousands of people from all over the country. The replica was made some 500 years back by a Rizvi Sadaat family of Syed Mohammad Sharif Shah Rizvi. The procession started from Mandey Kherey to end at Karbala Maidaan More Shah in the afternoon. On the occasion, mourners are offered Sabeels of water, milk and tea, while other edible items are also distributed among the people. Like before, a procession was taken out on Tuesday which was attended by the thousands of mourners. They had stayed overnight in Rohri to participate in the procession. To avert any sabotage activity, a contingent of police and rangers were deployed on the route of the procession and around the Karbala Maidaan. The people from far-flung areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab participated in the procession, who reached Sukkur by trains, buses and other means of communication.

