Processions of 9th Muharram conclude peacefully amid tight security arrangements

MULTAN - About 82 processions of Alam and Zuljinnah were taken out by faithful from different areas of Multan on Tuesday, the 9th of Muharram, which assembled up in Mumtazabad to constitute historic 9th Muharram procession.

The participants of the processions commemorated the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), family members and companions and dispersed peacefully.

The law enforcing agencies offered a three-layer security shield to the processions to avert any untoward incident as heavy contingents were deployed on the routes of all processions while roads leading to the venues of congregations (majalis) were also blocked by the district police.

Dozens of mobile cameras connected to a central control room set up at the CPO office were installed at different spots in Multan district to keep secret eye on the anti social elements.

The historic 9th Muharram procession came out of Imam Bargah Mumtazabad. Out of total 82 processions, as many as 40 were brought out by the license holders while remaining 42 were historic ones. The participants of the processions carried out self-flagellation with sharp knives mounted on chains, swords and blades besides beating their chests.

Meanwhile, the historic Ustadwala and Shagirdwala tazias were also put on display at Inside Pak Gate and Khooni Burj respectively.

The Ustadwala tazia is over 200 years old and Shagirdwala 70 years. Similarly, the other historic tazias of Multan including Pir Laal Bakhsh, Allah Bukhshwala and others were also put on display.

They day past peacefully as no untoward incident took place anywhere in the district.

The district administration said that the routes of the Muharram 10th, processions were being swept with the help detection gadgets. Similarly, Rangers will also be available in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Maryam Khan, RPO Chaudhary Suhail, Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, and CPO Sadiq Dogar visited the procession route. According to RPO Chaudhary Suhail the situation remained peaceful as no untoward incident was reported in any area of the region.

Later on, provincial minister for education Sikandar Hayat also visited Multan and inspected the security arrangements. He expressed satisfaction over the security and other arrangements.