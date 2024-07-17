PTI responsible for country’s instability: Danyal Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD - Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Danyal Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the conduct of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) leadership has been undemocratic in the past and continues to be so today. Talking to private news channel, he said that PTI believed in favoring political turmoil over stability, they bring violence and fascism in the country. Danyal emphasized that the current political and economic turmoil in the country is because of their undemocratic, unlawful, and fascist rule. He said PTI was involved in anti-state activities like the 9 May events, they attacked on national institutions through social media campaigns.