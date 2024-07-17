Wednesday, July 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI responsible for country’s instability: Danyal Chaudhary

PTI responsible for country’s instability: Danyal Chaudhary
Agencies
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Danyal Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the conduct of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) leadership has been undemocratic in the past and continues to be so today. Talking to private news channel, he said that PTI believed in favoring political turmoil over stability, they bring violence and fascism in the country. Danyal emphasized that the current political and economic turmoil in the country is because of their undemocratic, unlawful, and fascist rule. He said PTI was involved in anti-state activities like the 9 May events, they attacked on national institutions through social media campaigns.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1721101875.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024