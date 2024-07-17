Punjab CM directs cabinet to monitor security steps on Ashura

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed provincial cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to monitor security arrangements for ‘Ashura’. The CM directed the law enforcement agencies to make foolproof security arrangements for 9th and 10th of Muharram. The security plans and standards operating procedures (SOPs) should be implemented in letter and spirit, she instructed and directed to ensure close cooperation among law enforcement agencies. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that safety of the participants of ‘Majalis’ and processions was the responsibility of the government, all necessary measures should be taken for the purpose, adding that no effort should be spared to maintain peaceful atmosphere in every city. Law enforcement agencies should be fully active and diligent, she said. The CM said that a close watch should be kept on mischievous elements. All resources should be used to ensure law and order in the province. She also directed the authorities concerned to extend sufficient support for ‘sabils’ and ‘langar’ of the mourners. Meanwhile, ember Provincial Assembly (MPA) Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday. Development projects, public issues, suggestions and recommendations to solve public problems were discussed during the meeting. Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on successfully completing 100 days of public service. He especially appreciated Field Hospital and Clinics on Wheels programme. The chief minister said that the government was expanding the scope of Field Hospital and Clinics on Wheels by adding 500 more Field Hospitals to the fleet. “My dream of bringing health facilities to the doorsteps of people is being realized successfully” she said. Maryam Nawaz said that 200 Basic Health Units (BHUs) would start providing 24-hour services by the next year, adding that anaesthesiologists, paeds and cardiologists would visit remote hospitals once a week. She said that thalassemia centers would be established in district headquarters hospitals, and would be linked with Regional Blood Centers.

MPA Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani said the Punjab government’s four-month performance was worth-emulating for other provinces. He added the pro-poor initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif were getting immense acceptance of the public. The speedy completion of projects under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was a welcome sign, he mentioned.