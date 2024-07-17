Punjab Sports in Crisis: Bogus bodies undermine CM’s initiatives

KHANEWAL - Amber Bashir, General Secretary of Punjab Table Tennis Association, has called on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to take decisive action against fake provincial sports associations. These bogus bodies, he claims, are hindering the CM’s efforts to promote sports in Punjab. In a press conference, Bashir welcomed the CM’s patronage and initiatives for sports development but emphasized that her efforts are being undermined by controversial associations. He cited the example of a fake provincial table tennis association created during the previous government, which is still being patronized by a “mafia” within the Sports Board Punjab. SM Sabtain, Chairman of Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, has also submitted a report to the Multan High Court, stating that the elections of both Punjab Table Tennis Association and Pakistan Table Tennis Federation are unconstitutional. Despite this, the bogus association continues to receive support from the Sports Board Punjab, contrary to the CM’s claims of removing politics from sports. Bashir also condemned the recent formation of a bogus Punjab Archery Association, which he claims has led to the expulsion of genuine archery enthusiasts. He demanded that the CM takes immediate action against these fake associations and stops their interference in the Sports Board Punjab.