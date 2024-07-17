LARKANA - Deputy Inspector General of Police ( DIG) Larkana Nisar Aftab Pathan issued orders on Tuesday for security high alert in all five districts of Larkana Division, including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpure, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot. on Ashura Day. DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab said that the SSPs of the concerned districts have been issued instructions to continue checking the borders, highways and roads adjacent to the five districts of the Larkana range by tightening the security.

He said that on the occasion of Ashura Day, 1148 mourning processions and 1854 gatherings of Majalis from five districts of Larkana are being strictly managed by 15582 police officers, personnel and officials, while soldiers of Pak Army and Sindh Rangers are also on duty. A special control room of CCTV has also been set up in the Larkana along with the SSPs office to monitor the entire situation.