Shadab Khan reflects on international challenges amid LPL success

COLOMBO - Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has opened up about his recent struggles in international cricket, describing it as “the beauty of cricket.”

Representing Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, Shadab has been in exceptional form, leading the wicket-taking chart with 16 scalps in seven matches. His impressive performance includes three four-wicket hauls, the latest of which came in a victory over Jaffna Kings.

In stark contrast, Shadab’s performance on the international stage this year has been underwhelming. In 12 T20I matches, he bowled in only eight, taking just three wickets at an average of 73.66. His batting has also been below par, scoring 110 runs in nine innings at an average of 13.75, though his strike rate is commendably over 150.

Acknowledging his recent dip in form for Pakistan, the 25-year-old reiterated that rough patches are part of a cricketer’s journey. “I was struggling for three months. I hadn’t taken a wicket in the last seven international games. I came here, started bowling, and now I’m always taking wickets. That is the beauty of cricket,” Shadab remarked.

“You have to enjoy these types of scenarios as well… sometimes you perform, sometimes you don’t. But the process that you follow has to be consistent,” he added.

Reflecting on his experience in the LPL 2024, Shadab highlighted the conducive conditions for spinners and emphasized the importance of variations in T20 cricket. “The pitch was helping us as it was a bit slow and gripping a bit. But T20 cricket is very hard nowadays, as 200 is easily chaseable. As a spinner, you have to have your variations because on flat tracks, if you don’t have variations, you can go for runs,” he stated.

“But if you have variations, you can take wickets as well as contain runs. So that is very important, and it is also important that you land it in a good area,” Shadab concluded.