Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Tributes paid to poet, writer Himayat Ali Shair

5th death anniversary

Tributes paid to poet, writer Himayat Ali Shair
Agencies
July 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The 5th death anniversary of famous Urdu poet, writer and actor Himayat Ali Shair was observed on Tuesday. Born in Aurangabad, India on July 14, 1926, he worked for All India Radio and migrated to Pakistan in 1951 to begin his remarkable career with Radio Pakistan at Karachi.  His first poetry book was published in 1956 "Aag Main Phool" which received the Presidential Award in 1958. His other collection of poetry includes Mitti Ka Qarz, Tashnagi Ka Safar and Haroon Ki Awaz. In 2007, he published collection of all of his poetry as Kuliyat-e-Shaer. Himayat Ali Shair received the Pride of Performance Award in 2002 for his services for the promotion of art and was also given the Nigar Award for his contribution to films.

He died on 16 July 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

