Workers real assets of party, says PPP leader

PESHAWAR - The newly-elected president of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Mardan district Asad Khan has said that Peoples’ Party is a democratic political party and do believe that workers are the real assets of the party. The PPP leader vowed that his top most priority is to convince the annoyed party workers and bring them on a platform, and then move party’s organisational structure from district to village council level, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

“Efforts are being made day and night by utilising all resources for this, he expressed these views while talking to local journalists at his residence Hatian House in Mardan. Congratulating party workers on his success, he said that PPP Jiyalas are valuable asset of the party, and that’s why they will be given due respect in the party in running the party’s affairs by making consultation with them and taking their suggestions.

He also said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is the inheritance of its founding chairman Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and former slain premier Benazir Bhutto, who were ruling over the hearts of the people and still living in their hearts. He added PPP won the hearts of the poor segment of the society by initiating the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) for the financially weaken and needy ones during its previous government, from which millions of poor people are benefiting. Once again it belongs to People’s Party, he said.