Youm-e-Ashur being observed today

LAHORE - Yaum-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, is being observed Wednesday (today) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala. In this connection, mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and various aspects of Karbla tragedy. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. In connection with 9th Muharram, Taazia and Zuljanah processions are being taken out in different parts of the country.

In the Federal Capital Islamabad the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah was taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 which after passing through its traditional route culminated at the same place. In Peshawar, the main procession of 9th Muharram was taken out from Imam bargah Hussainia Hall, Saddar Road Peshawar. The main procession of the 9th of Muharram in Lahore started from Pandu Street culminated at same place. In Gilgit, the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Qasr Akbar Dakpura and culminated at the main Jamia Imamia Mosque Gilgit. Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.