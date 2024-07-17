Zahid Hussain emphasizes importance of meeting Chinese economic expectations regarding CPEC

Islamabad - A renowned columnist, and author Zahid Hussain, emphasized the importance of meeting Chinese economic expectations regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with an effective and consistent policy response during a discussion at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) on ‘CPEC: An Appraisal’.

Emphasizing the importance of nurturing the existing synergy between the two nations, Hussain highlighted the need for upgrading the skills of the Pakistani workforce to advance high-quality development in the second phase of the CPEC.

He added that the recent signing of 27 new projects related to the development of Special Industrial Zones (SIZs), agriculture, tourism, and other mutually beneficial initiatives was poised to significantly build on the commercial ties between China and Pakistan, leading to a new era of cooperation within the South Asian region.

In elaborating on the development of Phase-I, Mr Hussain acknowledged the slow pace but highlighted the instrumental role of several infrastructure projects initiated in the first phase in spurring economic growth of Pakistan. He also underscored the need to address shortcomings of Phase-I to fully leverage the potential of Phase-II.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President IRS, underlined the critical importance of timely completion of CPEC projects, asserting that this would greatly enhance the strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

He emphasized the multi-dimensional cooperation facilitated by CPEC for enhancing trade, and industrial collaboration as well as connectivity within the region and stressed upon the need for a fresh approach to capitalize on China’s fast-growing economy. He also appreciated China’s supportive role during challenging times.