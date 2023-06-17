Saturday, June 17, 2023
253 surgeries performed at Kabul hospital

Pak-Afghan forum’s free eye camp

APP
June 17, 2023
International, Newspaper

KABUL    -    A free eye camp set up by Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has performed surgeries on 253 Afghan nationals in the capital Kabul.

The surgeries have been conducted during June 7-14 at the Noor Eye Hospital.

The surgeries include 12 cornea transplants, one tectonic graft surgery, 44 oculoplastic surgeries, 26 vitreoretinal and 170 cataract surgeries.

A total of 4,500 Afghans have been treated at the outpatient department of the hospital.

The Afghan government and people have greatly appreciated the PACF and ALkhidmat Foundation Pakistan for their work at the eye hospital.

