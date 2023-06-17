Afghan transporters complain of heavy fines

Peshawar - Afghan transporters held a news conference in Peshawar on Friday, demanding urgent attention from the prime minister and the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the ongoing issues they face. The president of the Afghan Transporters Association Pakistan, Muhammad Noor Ahmadzai, along with the chairman of All KP Transport and Adda Owner Association, Liaquat Ali Khan, expressed their concerns about the harassment faced by transporters during the import and export of goods.

The transporters revealed that they were subjected to heavy fines by traffic police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Attock without any valid reason. The fines were imposed on them at various locations, including the Ring Road in Peshawar and two points in the Nowshera district. Additionally, the transporters complained about similar practices on the Kohat-Hangu-Parachinar road.

One disturbing aspect highlighted by the transporters was the presence of weight machines installed by a contractor on Kohat-Parachinar Road. The transporters claimed that despite complying with all legal requirements, they were forced to weigh their vehicles, leading to extortion of money. They accused government officials and contractors of exploiting them for financial gain and subjecting them to harassment.

Furthermore, the transporters raised concerns about being compelled to pay agriculture tax, which did not apply to the export or import of goods. They emphasized that they were forced to pay exorbitant amounts of money to officials from various departments without receiving any official receipts.

Despite multiple written complaints to senior government officials, no action had been taken to address these grievances. The transporters demanded immediate intervention from the government to ensure the protection of their rights and sought compensation for the families of the drivers who lost their lives in the recent Torkham disaster.